Her Excellency Gordana Seljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Skopje, where they discussed cooperation and joint work in the areas of supporting tolerance and peace.

Her Excellency Gordana Siljanovska Davkova welcomed His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan and affirmed her full support for the Council. During the meeting, Al-Jarwan reviewed the Council’s role in unifying international efforts in various fields to support tolerance and peace.

The two sides discussed holding future sessions to hold a conference aimed at employing the economy to support tolerance and peace, and establishing economic development partnerships. The discussions also addressed the fields of education and the possibility of Macedonia hosting an international academy to prepare leaders in the field of tolerance and peace.