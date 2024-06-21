French PSG was interested in Georgian forward Kvaratskhelia

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis demanded 200 million euros for the sale of Georgian midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. This was reported by Sports Zone on the social network X.

Representatives of 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia told De Laurentiis that PSG are ready to pay 100 million euros for the midfielder. The president of the Italian club replied that this was exactly half the amount for which he was ready to release Kvaratskhelia.

Earlier, the agent of the Georgian player Mamuka Dzhugeli said that his client wants to leave Napoli. This displeased De Laurentiis.

On June 17, Kvaratskhelia, who played in Russia, described his time in Moscow with the phrase “lived in a terrible place.”

“It was hard for me. I lived in a training center. The rest lived in other places. And it was a bit of a scary place! It was in a deep forest,” said the Georgian football player.

Kvaratskhelia moved to Lokomotiv from Georgian Rustavi on loan in 2019. He played seven matches for the railway workers, in which he scored one goal. Together with the capital club, he became the winner of the Russian Cup and the silver medalist of the national championship. After this, the midfielder signed a contract with Rubin Kazan, where he spent three years.

In 2022, Kvaratskhelia moved to Napoli for ten million euros. Together with the new club, the midfielder became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season and was recognized as the most valuable player in Serie A. Currently, Kvaratskhelia is the most expensive player from the countries of the former USSR, his transfer value is estimated at 80 million euros.