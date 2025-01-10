Multiópticas has announced with “deep regret” the death of Carlos Piñeiro Franco, partner, director and president of the company, as reported in a statement.

Specifically, the company has highlighted that Piñeiro Franco has left a “indelible legacy” both in Multiópticas and in the Americana group.

In this way, during his time at Multiópticas, the optical firm has highlighted its “leadership, commitment and dedication”while pointing out that his work was “key” in the modernization of the company’s image, the launch of the Mó own brand, the development of a robust organizational structure, the strengthening of social commitment through the Multiópticas Foundation, the promotion of technological innovation and the evolution of the business model.

Multiópticas has highlighted that these contributions left a “significant impact”, laying the foundations for the “ambitious plan” of international expansion that currently constitutes the organization’s strategic priority.

“In these difficult times, from Multiópticas we want to express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, relatives and employees. His memory will continue to live on in every step we take towards a more promising future, inspired by his example,” he indicated.