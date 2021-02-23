President of Moldova Maia Sandu spoke out against the formation of a government and intends to continue to seek early parliamentary elections. The politician said this during a briefing on Tuesday, February 23.

According to her, early parliamentary elections are the only way out of the political crisis, since the people are the real sovereign in the state. The President once again appealed to the parliament with an appeal to run for early elections.

Sandu also stated that she does not hold on to functions and will not be a convenient president for those who do not respect the law and citizens of the country. In addition, the president called on the deputies who “were not involved in mafia clans” to show a little courage and responsibility, the newspaper writes. Ziarul de Gardă…

Earlier, on February 23, the Constitutional Court of Moldova declared unconstitutional the decree of President Maia Sandu on the reappointment of Natalia Gavrilitsa as Prime Minister.

The post of Prime Minister of Moldova remains vacant since December 2020. Sandu has nominated Gavrilitsa as a candidate for prime minister, who is also the vice-chairman of the pro-presidential Action and Solidarity Party.

The Moldovan parliament refused to support this appointment. On February 11, the Socialist Party and the parliamentary group Pentru Moldova formed a parliamentary majority for the nomination of ex-finance minister Marianna Durlesteanu for prime minister.

When Sandu again nominated Gavrilitsa as a candidate for prime minister, the socialists challenged this decision in the Constitutional Court.