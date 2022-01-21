Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of sending “its own people” to Transnistria to prevent Chisinau from gaining independence from the USSR. She stated this in an interview with the Romanian TV channel Pro TV. RIA News.

According to her, the war in Transnistria was an attempt to stop the process of secession from the Soviet Union of the Republic of Moldova. Sandu stressed that the forces that did not want Moldova to become independent tried to stop this process.

“It is very clear to everyone that the Russian Federation sent its people for these actions against Moldova,” she said in response to a journalist’s question about who exactly she means by certain “forces”.

Earlier it was reported that Moldova will intensify efforts aimed at the withdrawal of Russian peacekeeping forces from Transnistria, and will seek the introduction of a civilian mission with an international mandate into the region. According to the Chisinau-NATO Individual Cooperation Plan (IPAP), Chisinau plans to intensify negotiations on the situation in the region in the “five plus two” format (Moldova, Transnistria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU).