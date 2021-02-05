The President of Mexico has recovered from “Corona”, less than two weeks after his injury

The Mexican government said that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had tested negative, less than two weeks after being infected with the Coronavirus.

“I am in good health and recovering,” the 67-year-old president said in a video message from the presidential palace.

Since the president was announced infected with COVID-19 on January 24, health officials have confirmed that he is in good condition and has had mild symptoms.

Mexico has one of the highest death rates from the disease in the world.

Obrador’s management of the Corona pandemic crisis is sparking continuous criticism from his political opponents and health experts.

But despite this, opinion polls revealed that the president’s popularity increased during the pandemic, despite being accused of greatly underestimating the size of the crisis and putting himself at risk unnecessarily.

Yesterday, Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 13,575 new cases of Covid-19 and 1682 deaths, bringing the total number of injuries in the country to one million 899 thousand and 820 cases, and 162,922 deaths.

The ministry says the actual number of injuries and deaths is likely much higher.