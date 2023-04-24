Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus for the third time, adding that he would rest for a few days, although his condition was not serious.

Lopez Obrador, 69, who suffered a serious heart attack in 2013, had reported mild symptoms from both previous bouts of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, “It’s not dangerous. My heart is 100 percent.”

Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would take his place at the regular morning press conference.

In January 2022, López Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization and was found to be in good health.