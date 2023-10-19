The president of Melilla, Juan José Imbroda, has called for local coexistence after the autonomous city experienced moments of tension during protests against Israel’s attacks on Gaza. “I have maximum respect for all Melilla residents, whatever religion they profess, we are all a united people, we are all Melilla residents and we are all Spanish,” he requested through a voice message broadcast through the official account of the Government of Melilla de the social network X (formerly Twitter). Imbroda recalled the “exemplary coexistence” of the different cultures of the autonomous city and asked that it not be affected by “external conflicts.”

Several hundred people demonstrated in the center of Melilla on Wednesday night as a show of support for Palestine. During the rally, called by Stop Evictions, a manifesto was read and a march began through the autonomous city with pro-Palestinian flags and proclamations such as “Israel, murderer” or “freedom for the Muslim people.” During the route there were some moments of tension, with the burning of an Israeli flag or in front of the entrance to a synagogue, according to the newspaper. The Melilla lighthouse. Several National Police agents were deployed in the area to avoid incidents.

Shortly after, President Imbroda took it upon himself to remind the people of Melilla that they are an example of coexistence. “Melilla has distinguished itself, among other things, for being an example of coexistence, respect, solidarity, peace and freedom between the different cultures that make it up. We have been an example to the whole world and we have said and shown that it is possible to live in peace and also, in proximity, the great cultures, the great monotheistic religions: Christianity, Islamic religion, Judaism, the others. “We have given lessons to the world that it is possible to live in peace,” he recalled in his message, accompanied by an institutional image of the president of the autonomous city.

In his speech, which does not last two minutes, the president of Melilla demands that the peace achieved by the people of Melilla continue to prevail, even in contexts like the current one. “That foreign conflicts, no matter how painful they may be, do not impact this exemplary coexistence that we Melilla residents have,” Imbroda requested. “We have to work hard every day to find a better world,” he adds.

Imbroda also wants Israel and Palestine to reach a “just and lasting” peace. “[Porque] Peace, to be lasting, has to be fair,” he adds. “But don’t let that show us another path than the one we have always followed,” he asked again.