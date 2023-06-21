His Excellency George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, accompanied by a number of senior officials, visited the Museum of the Future.

They were received by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, who accompanied him on a tour of the museum’s departments, where His Excellency learned about the efforts made to contribute to creating a better future for humanity, and expressed his admiration for the distinctive design and the vital role the museum plays in shaping the future and designing its ideas.

His Excellency was also briefed on the museum’s initiatives, departments, and pioneering experiences, and its role in developing future technologies and ideas, incubating ideas, projects, research, initiatives, and studies of qualitative value.

The visit to the Museum of the Future came within the state visit of His Excellency George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, to the UAE, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.