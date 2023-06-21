His Excellency George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, and a number of senior officials in Malta visited the “Museum of the Future” to learn about the museum’s initiatives, departments, and pioneering experiences, and its role in developing future technologies and ideas, and incubating ideas, projects, research, initiatives, and studies of qualitative value.

His Excellency learned about the efforts exerted to contribute to creating a better future for humanity, and expressed his admiration for the distinctive design of the museum, and the vital role the museum plays in shaping the future and designing its ideas.

The visit to the Museum of the Future came within the state visit of His Excellency George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, to the UAE, accompanied by a high-level delegation that included a number of ministers and senior officials, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.