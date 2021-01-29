Valletta (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. George Villa, President of the Republic of Malta, received His Excellency Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Valletta.

Al-Jarwan briefed the Maltese President on the Council’s efforts to promote and spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world and the latest activities and projects of the Council aimed at confronting extremism and supporting peaceful coexistence among peoples, and he thanked His Excellency Dr. George Villa for his country’s great support to the Council, which is based in the Republic of Malta.

For his part, the Maltese President praised the efforts of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, stressing his country’s support for the Council and its directions aimed at promoting and spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world.

The Speaker of the Maltese Parliament, Angelo Frugia, also received His Excellency Al Jarwan at the Parliament headquarters in the capital, Valletta, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the two sides, and the President of the Maltese Parliament affirmed his support for the directions and goals of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, especially by uniting parliamentary efforts around the world to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace.

Al-Jarwan had met with Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, who affirmed his support for the Council’s efforts to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace around the world.