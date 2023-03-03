Latvian President Egils Levits signed a declaration supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO
On Friday, March 3, Presidents of Latvia and Ukraine Egils Levits and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a joint declaration to support Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. about it in his Telegram– channel notified the Ukrainian leader.
Earlier, a former CIA adviser predicted an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
