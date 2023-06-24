President of Kazakhstan Tokayev will hold an unscheduled meeting of the Security Council on June 25

On Sunday, June 25, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will hold an unscheduled meeting of the Security Council (SC). This was reported by the press service of the head of the republic, reports RIA News.

“Tomorrow morning, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold an unscheduled meeting of the Security Council. The head of state will hear reports from the prime minister, heads of law enforcement agencies on the measures taken to fulfill his instructions in connection with the situation in Russia,” the message says.

According to the press service, it is expected that the meeting of the Security Council will adopt an operational plan of action to neutralize the possible negative consequences of the situation in the neighboring friendly state on the security of citizens of Kazakhstan and the country’s economy.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation. Putin briefed the head of state on the situation in Russia.

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian military of attacking the company’s rear camps. He also threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.” After that, the FSB opened a criminal case against the businessman on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the organizers of the rebellion traitors. He promised them imminent punishment.