Kazakh President Tokayev will hold a Security Council meeting after the terrorist attack in Russia

On March 23, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting with members of the Security Council on measures following the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This was reported by his press service on the Telegram channel.

“Today the head of state will hold a meeting with members of the Security Council on measures in connection with the terrorist attack in the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

Earlier, Tokayev said that the country condemns the terrorist attack in Moscow and calls on the UN to express its rejection of such actions against civilians. He added that there can be no justification for terrorism and also called on the UN to express its position on this issue.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns in their hands. There is also information about victims of the attack. Investigators, criminologists and experts, together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, continue investigative actions.