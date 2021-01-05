The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, in an article published in the Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, called the main wealth of the republic “the sacred land inherited from the ancestors.” Thus, he responded to the statement that provoked the scandal by Vyacheslav Nikonov, a State Duma deputy and grandson of the chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the USSR.

The head of state stressed that the territories at his disposal were not transferred to his people by anyone from outside. “Our story does not start in 1991 or 1936. Our people lived and grew up here during the times of the Kazakh Khanate and earlier – during the Golden Horde, the Turkic Khaganate, the Huns and the Saks, ”he wrote.

At the same time, the Kazakh leader stated the need to protect national interests and fight provocations from those who question the territorial integrity of the republic.

Tokayev also focused on the fact that the current borders of Kazakhstan are recognized by the international community. According to him, all territorial disputes have been settled by now. He added that the state is not divided into southern, northern, western and eastern parts, and the East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, which are part of the republic, are only a symbol indicating the direction

The recent scandal erupted after Nikonov said on the air of Channel One that “the territory of Kazakhstan is a great gift from Russia.” After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic summoned Russia’s Charge d’Affaires Alexander Komarov and handed him a note.

Later, the deputy explained his words. “I believe that the interests of Kazakhstan were fully observed when defining the borders of the Kazakh SSR, which became the borders of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is what I said in the Big Game program, ”he noted, expressing“ the warmest feelings towards the brotherly people of Kazakhstan ”.