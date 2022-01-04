President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev promised that all the legal demands of the protesters will be carefully considered. He stated this on Tuesday, January 4, speaking to the nation, he is quoted as saying RIA News…

“All legal requests and demands on your part will be carefully considered, and appropriate decisions will be made. A working meeting on all these issues will take place tomorrow, ”he said.

In the early days of the new year, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan (an oil-producing region in the west of the country) rallied to protest against a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The country’s Ministry of Energy explained that since January 1, the gas price is formed on electronic exchange trading based on supply and demand. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev instructed to form a government commission to consider the situation.

Protests against rising gas prices for cars began in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan on January 2. Motorists demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics.