President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev congratulated compatriots on Victory Day, noting the feat of fathers and mothers unparalleled in the history of mankind. The text of congratulations leads on May 9 the leader’s press service.

“This wonderful holiday is a symbol of glory and valor of the victorious heroes who defended our right to life, freedom and a bright future in bloody battles against the fascist invaders,” the head of state said.

He also promised that none of the 665 front-line soldiers and about 100 thousand home front workers in the country will be left without state support.

Former President of the Republic Nursultan Nazarbayev also called on compatriots on this day bow their heads before the veterans of war and labor – “people who remain for all of us an inexhaustible source of pride and an example of true patriotism.”

According to him, the victory in the Second World War of the year became a symbol of unity, friendship and mutual assistance of peoples united by a common goal.

“Our sacred duty is to preserve and honor the memory of the heroism of the defenders of the Fatherland, carefully passing it on to the next generations,” the former head of state summed up.

On the eve, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the leaders and citizens of the CIS countries, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He thanked all the veterans and home front workers, wished them health and longevity.