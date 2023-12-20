His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, awarded His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al-Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic, the “Dostyk” Medal (Friendship Medal), Second Class, in appreciation of his efforts to consolidate bilateral relations and strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Astana, His Excellency Tokayev praised the strong diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the prestigious position that the UAE occupies at the international level, and expressed his wishes for the leadership of the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Al-Ariqi expressed his thanks and pride in awarding His Excellency Tokayev the high medal, and his wishes to the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan for further prosperity and well-being. He also appreciated the efforts of the two countries and the keenness of their leadership to develop and advance bilateral relations in various fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.