His Excellency Qasim Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, granted His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan the “Friendship Medal of the First Class” in honor and appreciation of His Highness’s efforts in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries and His Highness’s contributions in charitable and humanitarian work to support local communities in many Kazakh regions many years ago.

His Excellency Kassim Jomart Tokayev said upon receiving His Highness Sheikh Suroor today: “I remember with great satisfaction the official visit that I made at the beginning of this year to the UAE and the fruitful talks and agreements reached that will of course serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.” He stressed that the UAE is in relation to Kazakhstan. It is the trusted strategic partner in the Islamic world, and the brotherly country that has supported us since the early years of independence and our people have always appreciated that.. Therefore, we consider the contribution of the UAE to the development of our country as clear evidence of friendship and close cooperation.

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership of the UAE, and His Highness conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the generous hospitality and warm reception, pointing out that the Kazakh-Emirati partnership witnessed new momentum this year.

His Highness said that your Excellency’s visit to the UAE at the beginning of this year gave impetus to the distinguished relations between our two friendly countries..and he added that the history of relations with your country is very deep..and today our cooperation is being strengthened in many fields..and His Highness expressed his gratitude to His Excellency the President of Kazakhstan and its government for creating the best conditions appropriate for the implementation of our joint investment projects.

In this regard, the President of Kazakhstan, for his part, noted the potential and capabilities of UAE companies to actively participate in joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, petrochemicals, mining, construction, transport, logistics, finance and tourism.