Kazakh President Kassym Zhomart Tokayev on Wednesday morning, January 5, signed a decree on the resignation of the republic’s government amid mass protests.

“In accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I decide to accept the resignation of the government,” – said in documentpublished on the president’s website.

First Vice-President Alikhan Smailov will temporarily act as prime minister.

At the same time, members of the government will continue to fulfill their duties until the appointment of a new cabinet of ministers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev’s plans to announce the resignation of the government were reported by the Zakon.kz portal, citing its sources.

On the same day, the head of Kazakhstan introduced a state of emergency in Alma-Ata and the Mangistau region. It will operate in these regions from January 5-19.

During this period, mass events and strikes, the sale of weapons, ammunition and alcohol will be prohibited in the city. Individuals who have weapons will be confiscated for the duration of the state of emergency. In addition, there will be a curfew from 23:00 to 07:00.

Clashes between security officials and protesters erupted in several cities in Kazakhstan on Tuesday evening.

Violent protests took place in the center of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Aktau and other settlements of the country. For example, protesters in Alma-Ata smashed and set fire to police cars, beat a law enforcement officer and threw bottles at security officials.

In response, law enforcement officers began to disperse the protesters and have already pushed them out of Republic Square. In addition, law enforcement officers used noise grenades and tear gas grenades against the protesters. There is no information about the victims.

Some flights at the Kazakh international airport in the city of Aktau, where the rallies are also taking place, are delayed, and one is canceled. At the same time, it was previously reported that in Aktau a number of law enforcement officers went over to the side of the people and refused to use violence. In response, the protesters supported the security forces and began to chant: “Well done!”

The news is supplemented