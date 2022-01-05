President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on Wednesday, January 5, accepted the resignation of the government. It is reported by TASS with reference to the decree.

First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will temporarily act as head of government.

It is specified that the members of the government of Kazakhstan will continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of the new composition of the Cabinet.

Protests in Kazakhstan against the rise in fuel prices have continued since January 2. In some cities, protesters called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics. On January 4, protesters clashed with security forces on Republic Square in Almaty, and riots broke out in other cities of the country. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, introduced a state of emergency and a curfew in the city and in the Mangistau region.