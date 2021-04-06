Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was appointed on Monday to form the next government, the day after consultations by President Reuven Rivlin and the parties elected in the legislative elections on March 23, the fourth in less than two years.

“I made my decision based on the recommendations (of the parties), which indicate that Deputy Benjamin Netanyahu has a greater chance of forming a government“President Rivlin said in a televised statement.

“That is why I decided to entrust him with forming a government,” Rivlin added.

The president further noted that the decision to recommend Netanyahu “it was not easy ethically and morally“and made reference to the corruption charges that the president faces, which, however, should not affect the presidential decision on the commission to train an Executive, he clarified.

Now the president, who obtained the recommendation of 52 parliamentarians against the 45 of the centrist Yair Lapid, will have a period of 28 days to try to form an Executive and remove Israel from the political blockade in which it has been for two years.

President Reuven Rivlin admitted that it was a “difficult” decision to give the mandate to Netanyahu.

Failure to do so, Netanyahu could request an extension of 14 additional days before the deadline expires and Rivlin assign the mandate to another member of Parliament or allow any member of the House to attempt to form an Executive.

The general elections of March 23, lto fourths in less than two years, They did not throw clear majorities for the bloc led by Netanyahu or for the opposition, both below the 61 parliamentarians of the 120 needed to form a government.

The options of the head of government are limited and basically consist of be able to convince any of the opposition parties to join your coalition, something that so far has not achieved.

One of the main difficulties lies in the refusal of the opposition parties to govern alongside the president while he is on trial for corruption.

Precisely, this Tuesday the second hearing of the evidentiary phase of the trial takes place, which began yesterday and is expected to be held three times a week for an undetermined period of time, although in today’s Netanyahu did not have to appear in court.

The first head of government in the country’s history to face court cases during his tenure, Netanyahu is charged with corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three cases, charges he completely denies.

