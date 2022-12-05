The President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, arrived in the country today to participate in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which was launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received him upon his arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel.

The President of the State of Israel is participating in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, the first of its kind in the world, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.