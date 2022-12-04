Today, Sunday, Isaac Herzog arrived in Bahrain on the first official visit of an Israeli president to Manama.
A statement published by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said: “The President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and his accompanying delegation arrived in the country today, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which he will meet with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the country, where they will hold talks. With His Majesty, they deal with strengthening bilateral cooperation relations, and regional and international issues of common interest.
Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport, His Excellency was received by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Mission of Honor, Mr. Salman bin Isa bin Hindi Al-Mannai, Governor of Muharraq Governorate, His Excellency Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Israel, and His Excellency Mr. Eitan Naeh, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Kingdom, and a number of recipients.
