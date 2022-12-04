Herzog was received by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, who said in a tweet: “The Abraham Accords sparked historic regional cooperation. I call on more countries in our region to join this partnership and strengthen the Middle East.”

Before heading to Bahrain on Sunday morning, Herzog said in a tweet: “I will discuss with the King and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, ways to enhance economic cooperation between us, in addition to political issues and common challenges, including the global climate crisis.”

According to Herzog, “the expanding circle of peace and partnership with our neighbors in the Middle East is of great importance, especially in light of the fraying of global and regional stability.”