The former president of Ineco, the company under the Ministry of Transportation of which Jessica Rodríguez, ex -landscape ex -partner of José Luis Ábalos, charged a salary of 900 euros monthly between 2019 and 2021 despite not working, he traveled with José Luis … Ábalos and Víctor de Aldama (who would allegedly pay the Socialist Minister) to Oaxaca (Mexico) in February 2019, according to the businessman at the National Court in November.

Aldama held before Judge Ismael Moreno that It was he who organized the official trip of the former minister and contacted the hosts. He declared as investigated for the alleged corruption plot around contracts to bring health material to Spain during the COVID for 53 million euros for which Ábalos is also now charged in the Supreme Court.

In his appearance in judicial headquarters, the representative of management solutions, the company that took the contracts of the transport ministries, interior and the communities of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, reported who were part of the delegation of Ábalos in that international visit: his advisor, Koldo García, his pressures of press and cabinet and his escorts. And specified: «The president of Ineco, Carmen Librero also was there».

On February 4 of that year, the Ministry of Transport issued a press release with the title ‘Ábalos Visit Mexico to offer the collaboration of the Promotion Group in the field of infrastructure and transport’. In the subtitle it was announced that “the minister, accompanied by the president of INECO, Carmen Librero, will meet with high representatives of the Mexican government and Spanish companies with interests in the area.” Librero was president of Ineco between 2018 and 2022, when Minister Raquel Sánchez dismissed her and created the special commissioned position for her for transport, mobility and urban agenda.

Mayan train efforts

Aldama presumed at the National Court that It was he who even took care of the organization of the Minister’s security-also with what the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard presented in one of his reports-and that this fact bothered the then Spanish ambassador to Mexico, Juan López-Doriga, who felt bridged.

That trip, which started only one day after Aldama greet Pedro Sánchez in the presentation of Pepu Hernández’s candidacy to the Mayor’s Office of Madrid at the La Latina Theater, was the fire test for the businessman, who sought to gain the confidence of the minister. Aldama held before the judge that in the brief meeting he had with Sánchez, of which he was documentary record in an already famous photograph, the president He told him that he knew the efforts he was doing and thanked him.

He referred, according to Aldama before Judge Ismael Moreno, to the threads he moved so that the Government got Spanish public companies Renfe and INECO to serve the project of the so -called Mayan Train. An agreement that materialized on December 21, 2020. The businessman explained that his brother, who worked at the Ministry of Transportation before Ábalos and his advisor arrived, was the one who introduced Koldo García and made friends.

Jessica Rodríguez INECO entered in March 2019not a month after the trip to Oaxaca in which Librero, Aldama, Ábalos and Koldo García coincided. Months before the trip, Aldama referred to Koldo García his relations with high Mexican commanders, such as the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat.