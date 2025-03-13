Absolute turning in Indra’s strategy with Angel Escribano to the head. In today’s appearance at Congress, at the request of the Popular Party -which, by the way, rejected his predecessor in office, today president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra-, notary … He was blunt when explaining his plans at the head of the company. In all their answers, there were surprising ads. Among the most prominent, three major projects on the table of the new president, which are in all media these days: the first, that Minsait is not sold now -the technological division that contributes 62% of the total income of the group; a second related to their maximum interest in buying the assets of Santa Barbara to quadruple the size of your company in three or four years; And, third, but not last, that the delivery of 11 armored vehicles 8×8 trusts that it will be in the coming weeks.

The new president of Indra since the end of January does not want to waste time. And for this, he is putting all the meat on the grill to carry out all his plans, starting by admitting, as this newspaper has been advancing in numerous occasions in the time of Murtra in the Presidency, which goes for all when buying the old Spanish public company Santa Barbara, today in the hands of the American General Dynamics.

Escribano announced that he wants his assets To quadruple the size of Indra in the next three or four years. And not only the assets, because Escribano is convinced that even the technology that has been developed in the Spanish subsidiary “must stay in Spain.”

During his appearance in the Security Commission of the Congress, the current head of the company that controls with his brother more than 14% of the capital, wants to comply with “the desire for the government and the armed forces of having a national factory for defense.”

Notary, who did not want ‘Pizarro’ technology, The chain armor he made before being bought by the Americans, “is from the Spaniards, not General Dynamics.” “It makes all the meaning that this is again in Spanish hands, as it was in his day,” he said.

Yes Recognized Notaryafter several days with information in the press, that there have been contacts and they have gone to buy the assets of Santa Bárbara with the best of wills, “but if we cannot get with it, we will buy another installation in that same area of ​​Duro Felguera to be able to manufacture and compete,” he announced.

Generate manufacturing capabilities

The new president of Indra has the firm objective, as explained in his appearance, to put the company again to manufacture vehicles for defense in an integral way, To double the billing In the next four years and reaching 10,000 million in 2028. “We have to re -generate the manufacturing capabilities that should never be lost, they changed the chip and began to hire and the large companies and their value chains were lost, and we must take advantage of the Spanish raw material and get to manufacture to have strategic value and autonomy,” said a notary.

The company head has admitted that, at the moment, the size of Indra, despite being one of the largest in Spain, remains In 35 or 40 position at European leveland that cannot happen to what is the fourth economy of Europe.

When asked precisely about the endless postponements in the delivery of the celebrities 8×8 dragon armored vehiclesthe greatest investment in the history of the Spanish Army, said – as a leading partner of the Tess Defense consortium that has the award of the project – that is about to be finished to start making the deliveries, and that it trusts that in the coming weeks, “although it is not safe, of course,” he said, 11 units are available.