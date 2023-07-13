The president of the Executive Committee of Ifema, José Vicente de los Mozos, has announced that there is already a date for the arrival of Formula 1 in Madrid. Mozos has assured that he is thinking “about the wheel event” and, although he has stressed that he knows “when the agreement for Formula 1 to arrive in Madrid is going to be signed”, he has not given any specific details. This was highlighted by the president of Ifema during the breakfast that the New Economy Forum organized this Thursday, in which he confirmed that there is “a confidentiality agreement”, so he cannot reveal when the contract will be concluded, despite that he has detailed that he knows the date of the signing and the announcement. In this sense, he has made reference to the only F1 Grand Prix that is currently held in Spain, which takes place in Barcelona, ​​and has been “delighted” if two races are finally held, although he has stressed that he “speaks and works for Madrid”. The link of the ‘Gran circo’ with the Montmeló circuit dates back to 1991, and it is one of the classic circuits of the competition: its contract ends in 2026.

More information

“I want to have a Formula 1 experience, the best experience in Europe, taking advantage of the 13 pavilions that we have”, Mozos pointed out. “Since December we have the exclusivity of negotiating with FOM (Formula One Management). We will sign the exclusivity and now we are advancing so that the contract reaches us. I cannot go any further”, added the president of Ifema. For months there has been a dialogue between the cabinets of José Luis Martínez Almeida, mayor of the city, and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community, with Liberty Media, the promoter of the contest. Added to the rumors and negotiations was Ayuso herself, who did not hold her tongue when proclaiming the arrival of F1 in Madrid.

The project, following the path that the president of Ifema himself has announced, would be financed through private capital and would see the light of day in 2026, when the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ends its contract -renewed at the end of 2021- with Liberty as headquarters of the Spanish Grand Prix. But far from what happens in Italy, which hosts two F1 events in the same country, Liberty is reluctant to allow Barcelona and Madrid to coexist on the motorsport calendar. During the last Spanish GP, the driver Carlos Sainz already gave his opinion on the matter: “I don’t think that the intention of F1 is to hold two races in Spain. But I do believe that Spain is the right place to have that roots in Europe. I have to know more in detail to know exactly what they want to do in Madrid, but I will support the Spanish Grand Prix regardless of where it is done. Barcelona has done very well”. Meanwhile, Ifema hosts the first and only official Formula 1 exhibition: Formula 1. The Exhibition. The exhibition collects the 73 years of the premier category, and after establishing itself in Madrid until August 20 of this year, it will tour the rest of the world, with Milan being the first on the list.

