The maximum shareholder (with 29.8% of the capital) and president of the Prisa Group, Joseph Oughourlian, summoned a new advice yesterday with the firm objective of resuming control lost by internal disagreements in the company. Thus, as he has learned … ABC, After paralyzing just one day Before the plans of the Executive of Hurry Media, Carlos Núñez –Partar to a new television license prepared by the Government of Pedro Sánchez–, Oughourlian put their own plans on the table of his directors: surround himself with professionals of his total confidence and return to take the reins of his business project. The initiative immediately forced the resignation of Núñez himself and left the departure of José Miguel Contreras, the general director.

«The president considers very little correct the statements made these days by hurrying in favor of a new channel. For him, a TV today is an old idea, from the last century, and that they also did not consult him, ”sources in his surroundings assured this newspaper.

And is that just ten days agoNúñez, head of the media area of ​​the editor of El País and the SER, ignited the fuse of what has happened later. In an interview in El País, he announced that the television project was still alive – despite having been discarded ‘per se’ by the company and with the approval of Oughourlian – and had the financial support of the Spanish shareholders of the group, captained by Global Alconaba, whose administrator is Andrés Varela Entrecanal, with 7% of the shares.

However, last Tuesday, during the group’s ordinary council meeting, Núñez’s plans were definitively twisted by the firm opposition of the president. “After analyzing the aforementioned project, the Board of Directors has decided that Prisa does not opt ​​for the new television license, focusing all its efforts on the business lines that currently develops average, both in press and radio,” the company then said in a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Oughourlian, add the sources, had previously transmitted Núñez already Contreras several times that the opening of this new business could in turn harm the negotiation for the refinancing of the hurry debt, which amounts to 750 million euros. “The Board of Directors has also agreed that the group continues to reduce the debt and strengthen its liquidity position, in line with the efforts made in recent years,” said the statement.

In parallel, Oughourlian, in an interview also published yesterday expanding, already slid what would finally happen later in the Extraordinary Council: “If people do not fulfill or do not do the development planned in a hurry, because they will have to look for another position.” The Council acceptedthen, the resignation of Núñez and thanked him “the dedication, commitment and results obtained during the years in which he has been linked to hurry,” in addition to leaving the selection process open to choose his substitute.

Reduction of directors from 15 to 11

Meanwhile, the Council, at the proposal and with the favorable report of the Commission of Appointments, Remarking and Corporate Governance, agreed within the framework of a restructuring of the highest governing body and a simplification of the hurry management model and its group, propose to the next ordinary board of shareholders The reduction of the number of counselorsfrom 15 to 11, according to the last statement of the company sent to the CNMV.

The reduction of the number of counselors, according to sources known to the decision, seeks that the president Have more relative weight In the highest governing body of the company, from which the directors related to the Government of Pedro Sánchez will be expected, while also seeking to strengthen its strength with the support of Vivendi, the second largest shareholder of the Prisa Group with almost 12% of the capital, and who has sitting as Sunday in the Council to Carmen Fernández de Alarcón.

In fact, the same sources explain to this newspaper that Oughourlian, in addition to facilitating Núñez’s departure, wants to leave Without representation precisely to the shareholders of Global Alconabaalready those members of the Council who supported the already former president of Hurry Media to go to the contest opened by the government of a television channel despite his repeated opposition.

The sources directly point to the Sunday counselor on behalf of Global Alconaba, Andrés Varela Entrecanal, and the Independent María José Marín, of the Circle of Friends of Contreras. Meanwhile, Fernando Carrillo, current vice president and man of the maximum confidence of OughourlianI could assume new functions.