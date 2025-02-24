The open war in hurry has moved to Indra. French investor Joseph Oughourlian, first shareholder of the editor of El País and the SER chain with 29.5% of the capital, owns 7.24% of the technological firm, being in both cases between the sword and the wall due to a strong confrontation with the government.

According to sources close to Oughourlian, The investor would now be looking for an exit in both cases before a situation that he already considers “unsustainable”, Especially after in recent weeks he has been looking for an approach to the Popular Party and, especially Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which has not sat anything well in Moncloa. In Hurry the war is total and a group of Spanish shareholders backed by the Government and under the leadership of José Miguel Contreras, director of contents of the group, has made an offer to stay with Santillana and sells them for 450 million euros The media of the group, something that Oughourlian has not given response for the moment.

Open battle

In Indra, the investor, who manages his investments through Amber Capital, faced an open way for the previous president, Marc Murtra, now in Telefónica, breaking any negotiation. In fact, Murtra resisted at all times that he could enter the Board of Directors and although it was finally approved an extension of it to give entry to Amber, the fund had to appoint Pablo Jiménez de Parga as a representative, which was incorporated in this way As Sunday advisor to Murtra’s negative firm of allowing Oughourlian. But, according to different sources, if at that time the situation was already of maximum tension, his situation is now even more complicated.

This is the indra shareholders

And while in Hurry it is the first shareholder in Indra it is not so and, without any communication with the government, which tries to leave it isolated, it is faced both the SEPI, which has 28% of the actions of the Technological, such as a notary, who controls another 14.3%. In this way, no margin of maneuver does not have any margin. Always according to the sources consulted, from the Government it would have been pressing in recent weeks to Oughourlian to leave the capital of the two companies, transferring that although it has important latent disasters in Puris, it could compensate for a part with Indra’s profits. Oughourlian, who until now would have resisted selling the strong losses that could now cause disinversion, An output would be beginning to be raised.

Disabilities

In Hurry, where he has invested more than 300 million euros, his participation is now worth only 110 million, which accumulates disability of about 200 million. But in Indra, to which it has allocated 130 million euros, 7.24% is valued at current stock prices in almost 240 million, which would have 110 million surplus value if it now sold its shares.

First of all, there are several options on the table. In Indra there are many roads that could have an exit, but any operation would always have to be done by Sepi’s hand, as a reference shareholder. In a hurry, the situation is more complicated, but one of the possibilities would be precisely the sale of the media, as it has already been raised. The Government wants to consolidate at all costs a leftist media group that supports the work of the PSOE and has not only with José Miguel Contreras, but also with the support of other shareholders in a hurry, such as Global Alconaba, a firm headed by Andrés Varela , one of the founders of Globomedia, with 7% of the capital; Adolfo Utor, owner of Balearia, who has another 5.4%, and Diego Prieto, founder and president of the SSG group, a company dedicated to health transport, with another 3.1%.

Offer on the table

As advanced electionomista.es On February 17, from this group of shareholders they have confirmed that “an initial offer was presented a year ago as a consequence that Oughourlian expressed their availability to sell the media”, being a proposal that is now on the table. The idea is that the investor, of French nationality but Armenian origin, will enter around 100 million and use another 350 million euros to reduce the hurry debt, which exceeds 800 million and is still pending a refinancing agreement with Pimco.

For the moment, These shareholders have already agreed to keep 70% of the new television network in a hurry, which is already known as the seventh. They have done it apart from Oughourlian, and in a hurry as a minirotary shareholder with a participation of only 30%. In the middle of this battle, Oughourlian will raise the Board of Directors for the split of the media business in America against the entire board of directors.