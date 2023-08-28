Hungarian President Novak called on Zelensky for peace talks

Hungarian President Katalin Nowak called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to start peace talks. About this she reported in an interview with the Hungarian edition of Index.

According to her, she does not see a military solution that could lead to long-term peace. “Therefore, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table,” Novak said.

The President of Hungary also stated that Zelensky has the right to represent Ukrainian interests – thus she spoke about Kyiv’s plans to return the lost territories.

Earlier, Novak said that Hungary was included in the negotiations on the “peace formula” proposed by Zelensky. In addition, Budapest and Kyiv established a direct channel of communication between the presidents, and also began preparing a new document on relations between the two countries.

The vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, at the same time, stated that the “Formula of Peace”, proposed by the President of Ukraine, confirms Kyiv’s unpreparedness for negotiations. He stressed that the peace plan of the Ukrainian side contains a demand for the complete surrender of Russia.