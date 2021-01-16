The President of Guinea Alfa Conde was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. On Saturday, January 16, reports TASS with reference to France-Presse (AFP).

“Along with the head of state, members of the government have also been vaccinated with Sputnik V,” said Corey Keira, a spokesman for the National Security Agency in the field of health.

It is clarified that Conde became the first leader in Africa who gave preference to the Russian drug.

Earlier, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Venezuela. RDIF noted that the registration of the drug was carried out as part of an accelerated procedure.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5 in Moscow, vaccination against coronavirus with the drug “Sputnik V” started. The US and the UK have also begun inoculating the population with Pfizer / BioNTech. In addition, the drug developed by Moderna was approved in the United States. British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has also announced the start of clinical trials for a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine.