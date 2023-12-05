The president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, during the United Nations general assembly in New York on September 21. EDUARDO MUNOZ (REUTERS)

The president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, dissolved Parliament by decree this Monday after a shootout occurred on December 1 between two Army units in the streets of the capital. The Bisauguinean president has justified his decision by ensuring that this incident was, in reality, an attempted coup d’état in which there are “indications of complicity of politicians” who, in his opinion, are “installed in the State apparatus itself.” in reference to the rival party that controls the Government and Parliament. Embaló has deployed the Army in key sectors of the capital and has taken over the headquarters of public television and radio, whose general director has been fired.

Domingos Simões Pereira, president of Parliament and leader of the Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which controls the Government and the National Assembly since it won the legislative elections last summer, assured the media: “[Esta decisión] “It is a subversion of the democratic order and if it is not a constitutional coup d’état, I don’t know what is.” In this sense, he stated that the Constitution does not allow the dissolution of the National Assembly during its first 12 months of operation.

On the night of November 30, members of the national guard stormed a police station to free the Minister of Finance, Suleimán Seidi, and the Secretary of State for the Treasury, Antonio Monteiro, members of the PAIGC. Both had been detained within the framework of a judicial investigation ordered by the State Attorney General, close to President Embaló, for an alleged case of corruption. That same night, members of the special forces of the presidential guard attacked the national guard and, after an intense shootout, achieved their surrender. The next day, the two politicians were returned to their cell and the commander of the national guard was arrested. At least two soldiers died in this confrontation.

President Embaló, who was in Dubai on December 1 to participate in COP28, released a statement this Monday in which he described these events as “an attempt to subvert the constitutional order” and accused the Government, under the control of the PAIGC, and his allies, of passivity. Likewise, he singled out Parliament for having “come to the defense” of the two accused of corruption “instead of betting on the rigorous application of the law.” For all these reasons, the president decided to dissolve the National Assembly, which was established last summer.

The rivalry between the PAIGC of Simões Pereira and President Embaló, who came to power in 2020 when he proclaimed himself president against the criteria of the Constitutional Court after close presidential elections against the aforementioned opposition leader, has marked the last four years in Guinea Bissau. The president has carried out intense repression against the members of the PAIGC who, despite everything, managed to win the elections on June 4 at the head of the Pai-Terra Ranka coalition.

The European Left Party has strongly condemned the dissolution of Parliament, calling it a coup d’état orchestrated by President Embaló. “This undemocratic and illegal decision is a flagrant attack on the constitutional order and endangers the political and institutional stability of the country,” he says. In the same line as what was expressed by Simões Pereira, he cites article 94 of the Bisauguinean Constitution, which states that the National Assembly cannot be dissolved in the first 12 months after his election. For its part, the Socialist International has shown in a statement its “deep concern” about the events in Guinea-Bissau and its firm rejection of “any attempt to disturb the democratic order.”

Guinea-Bissau has suffered a war and a dozen attempted coups d’état since its independence by force from Portugal in 1974, the last of them, on January 30, 2022, when a group of soldiers forcibly entered the Government palace. After the recent riots in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon, President Embaló reinforced his personal security and placed trusted military personnel in key positions.

