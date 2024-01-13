German President Steinmeier advised to better explain government decisions

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the country's government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz should do a better job of explaining its decisions to the public. This is his advice gave in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Steinmeier said that trust in the government among the population is falling. The President attributed this to the fact that the decisions made by the department are not conveyed to the people with sufficient quality. “Or their (decisions – approx. “Tapes.ru”) overshadow internal disputes [правительства]that have become public knowledge. The government should be interested in fixing this,” the politician concluded.

Speaking about the protests of farmers, Steinmeier called for dialogue with the dissatisfied. According to him, silence can be harmful to both sides of the conflict.

Earlier it was reported that German farmers attempted to block the ship carrying German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. The protesters were unhappy that the government was planning to remove subsidies for them. The politician invited them to talk, but they refused and tried to get inside the ship. The police dispersed the farmers with gas.

Prior to this, French political scientist Francois Asselineau said that the German media tried to hide information about the protests of German farmers. He connected this with the influence of Ukraine on German agriculture.