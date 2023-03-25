Western countries are not interested in opening a second front against Russia on Georgian territory. This was stated by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on March 24.

What is the second front? And when did our Western partners push us to some kind of war? On the contrary, with whom I met, no one wants another extra destabilization somewhere, ”she said on TV Pirveli.

According to her, everyone “dreams that the Black Sea, the Caucasus, taking into account the difficult relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, would be calm.”

On March 14, Myśl Polska journalist Mateusz Piskorski said that the United States was going to use Georgia to foment conflicts on Russia’s southern borders. He noted that Georgia remained Washington’s only foothold in the Caucasus.

On March 13, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the United States wants to open a second front in Georgia against the Russian side. Ritter noted that Washington is fully prepared to allow Georgian citizens to die for their cause in pursuit of US geopolitical ambitions, but he himself will never sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to protect Georgia.

On March 11, Brigadier General of Georgia Tristan Tsitelashvili shared with Izvestia his opinion that the protests in Tbilisi were a provocation planned by the US intelligence services to change the government. He added that the States want to open a second front in Georgia.

On March 7 and 8, large-scale protests took place in Tbilisi after the country’s Georgian parliament adopted in the first reading a draft law on the transparency of foreign influence. As a result, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the Power of the People party jointly announced the withdrawal of the bill from the parliament.