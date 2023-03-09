Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the withdrawal of the draft law on foreign agents a victory for society. She stated this in her video message on Thursday, March 9.

Zurabishvili congratulated the people of the country on the first such victory and called the decision to withdraw the law correct.

“I welcome the correct decision taken by the authorities to withdraw the law on foreign agents. This decision was dictated taking into account the real strength of the people, ”the politician said.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the ruling party of Georgia intends to fail the vote on the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading and thus ensure its recall from parliament. Prior to this, the leader of the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia faction, Mamuka Mdinaradze, said that the entire parliamentary majority supported the decision to withdraw the bill and took full responsibility for it.

According to the project, Georgia can create a register of non-governmental organizations and media that receive funding from abroad. The document, called “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence”, was submitted to Parliament in February. Its consideration began on March 2 at the committee level, which was accompanied by a protest action.

Protests continued in Tbilisi on 7 and 8 March. Several dozen protesters were detained by the police. The security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. In response, the protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the police. After the protests, the Georgian Dream party and the Power of the People public movement announced plans to get the bill withdrawn from parliament.

According to opponents of the document, it is the Russian version of the legislation on foreign agents. In their opinion, the adoption of the law will move Georgia away from joining the European Union (EU).