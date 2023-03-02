Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the country’s Security Council is not considering the issue of the influx of Russian citizens into the country in 2022. About this March 1st reported press service of the presidential administration.

“It should be noted that the president has repeatedly raised the issue of inviting (a representative of the administration. – Ed.) to the National Security Council. She also emphasized the need to study in this format the existing challenges associated with the arrival of Russian citizens in Georgia, to which there was no reaction, ”the message says.

According to the report, the presidential administration regrets that its representative was not present at the meeting of the Security Council on February 28, where, in particular, the situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as the adoption of the country’s border strategy. Against the backdrop of the challenges facing Georgia, “it is not very clear how these issues can be discussed without a representative of the country’s supreme commander in chief,” the press service of the presidential administration added.

Earlier, on January 20, Zurabishvili opposed the proposal to resume flights with Russia. She also urged to regulate the stay of Russians in Georgia and adopt appropriate regulations.

On December 30, the first deputy head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia, Ruslan Davydov, said that a large queue of vehicles had formed at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint to leave Russia for Georgia.

Before that, on September 29, in the center of Tbilisi, Georgian citizens held a rally demanding that the Russians leave the country. It is noted that Russophobia has increased significantly due to a sharp increase in the number of citizens of the Russian Federation.