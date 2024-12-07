General Motors has been evolving remarkably in recent years. Let us remember that a few years ago, the great North American company left the European stage without a specific date for its possible return. The years went by and GM still didn’t talk about it. However, it was a couple of years ago when they began the procedures for their return to the Old Continentand they would do it in a very different way: only selling electric cars.

That moment has arrived and General Motors is already marketing some of its models in Europe again. Specifically, the North American conglomerate has made an appearance alongside Cadillac, a company that already presents several ‘zero emissions’ models in its North American catalogue. However, the brand markets only one of its cars officially in countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and Sweden. But what plans does the firm have for the coming years? Certainly, from the top they are very clear about it.

The second electric SUV to arrive in Europe will be the Optiq.

General Motors has arrived in Europe to stay

His long-awaited return to Europe has resulted in a total of 167 units sold only during the month of October. This amount has more merits than it would seem a priori, since they have done it with a single car, which is already ranked 12th among the best sellers in the large premium SUV segment.

Specifically, its only vehicle for sale today is the Cadillac Lyriqan electric SUV that offers a range of up to 690 kilometers in the urban cycle thanks to a 102 kWh capacity battery. Its mechanics offer a maximum of 530 HP and 610 Nm. In turn, it is capable of reaching 210 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. His Starting price in France is 81,100 euros.

All these data frame it as a model that is not so easy to enter the ‘best seller’ lists, since the competition for it is really high. However, the president of General Motors Europe, Pere Brugalhas confirmed that the company is not here to ‘try its luck’, but rather to stay.

Cadillac currently markets a single electric model in Europe, the Lyriq.

The manager has granted an interview to the media Automotive News Europe where he mentioned that “Cadillac will capture the hearts and minds of customers in Europe.” Despite what many predict may be a risky action on the part of the Americans, the president points out: “We won’t stop here. We are definitely here for the long haul. “We have unlimited growth potential, but we have to do things right.”

For the launch of Cadillac in Europe alone, General Motors has invested a total of $35 billion to provide the brand with advanced technology. Although today they only have a single sales model in the Old Continent, The next one to arrive will be the Cadillac Optiqa 100% electric SUV smaller than the Lyriq and which promises to be presented with a somewhat more affordable starting price.

The expansion of General Motors and Cadillac throughout Europe will continue in the coming months. Spain is among the candidate countries to incorporate the brandbut it is also to adopt electric vehicles signed by Chevrolet, which, a priori, should be more affordable and attractive to the general public.