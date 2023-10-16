Bill Ford, president of Ford and member of the fifth generation at the head of the company, called on the UAW union this Monday to end the strike against the Big Three of the Detroit motor industry (General Motors, Ford and Stellantis). which has just entered its second month. Ford has proclaimed himself as the most pro-union business leader in the sector and has warned that the future of the sector in the United States is in danger due to the strikes, which benefit, he said, Tesla, Toyota, Honda and Chinese manufacturers.

The president of the company has launched a message of just under 10 minutes that has been broadcast by the company through its website and social networks. Ford comes to the fore days after the sector union, United Auto Workers (UAW), decided to paralyze its most profitable factory, in Kentucky, by calling its 8,700 unionized workers to strike.

“Yeah [la huelga del motor] continues, will have a major impact on the American economy and devastate local communities. The supply base is very fragile and will begin to collapse with an expanded strike. But it does not have to be like that. We can stop this now. And I appeal to my great colleagues in the UAW, some of whom I have known for decades. Many are close personal friends. We have to come together to end this acrimonious round of talks. “I continue to believe in a bright future, that we can build together,” the executive said in his speech.

The president of Ford has pointed out that the sector is “at a crossroads.” “Choosing the right path is not only about the future of Ford and our ability to compete. It’s about the future of the American automobile industry. UAW leaders have called us enemies in these negotiations, but I will never consider our employees enemies. It shouldn’t be Ford vs. the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW against Toyota, Honda, Tesla and all the Chinese companies that want to enter our domestic market. Toyota, Honda, Tesla and the rest love this strike. Because they know that the longer it lasts, the better for them. They will win and all of us will lose,” he stated.

The aforementioned companies are not unionized. Its manufacturing employees in the United States generally have lower salaries than those at Ford, GM and Stellantis subsidiary Chrysler. They have been consistently gaining market share over the past few decades, partly because of their cost advantage and partly because of management errors and lack of quality and investment from American manufacturers. Bill Ford, great-grandson of Henry Ford, founder of the company, warns of the risk posed by the lack of resources for new investments: “It is the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost. Future investments will lose factories like the one we are here today. And the peripheral communities will suffer a lot,” he said.

The motor strike began on September 15 with the stoppage of a General Motors plant in Wentzville (Missouri), which manufactures the GMC Canyon and the Colorado; another from Ford in Wayne (Michigan), which assembles the Bronco model and the Ranger truck, and a third from Jeep, from Stellantis, in Toledo (Ohio), where the Gladiator and Wrangler models come from. In total, they employ about 14,000 workers.

The following week, union leader Shawn Fain called out nearly 6,000 other workers from 28 Stellantis and GM distribution centers spread across 20 states, saving Ford from being burned for having shown greater willingness to negotiate. However, on Friday, September 29, the union leader called 7,000 additional UAW workers to strike at two plants: the Ford plant in Chicago (Illinois), where the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models are produced, and the Lansing Delta plant. of GM in Lansing (Michigan), which assembles the Buick Enclave and the Chevrolet Traverse. In that third round it was Stellantis that was saved from being affected by additional stoppages thanks to a last-minute offer.

On October 6, Fain announced important progress in the negotiations and resigned from extending the strike, but a few days later he surprised by calling a strike at Ford’s most profitable plant, a truck and high-end vehicle factory located in Kentucky. which generates about 25,000 million dollars annually.

The UAW union has 146,000 members in these three groups in the United States, of which there are about 20,000 on strike. The union demands salary improvements, the elimination of the double salary scale and the guarantee of a fair transition towards electric cars. The companies are already offering increases of between 20% and 23% in four years and have made concessions on other key points, which vary from company to company, such as the possibility of calling strikes to avoid plant closures, including in sector agreements for power plant workers, soften the double salary scale and introduce adjustments for inflation.

