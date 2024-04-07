Finnish President Stubb: peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through military means

The conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved by military means, stated Finnish President Alexander Stubb on CNN.

According to him, to achieve peace it is necessary to continue fighting. “The only way we can achieve peace is through the battlefield,” the Finnish leader is confident. He believes that now the parties to the conflict cannot begin peace negotiations.

At the same time, the head of state admitted that Ukrainians are already tired of the protracted hostilities.

Previously, Stubb promised to send Ukraine the 23rd package of military aid worth 188 million euros, which will include defense equipment. Other details have not been specified.