Finnish President Stubb supported the decision to completely close the border with Russia

Keeping Finland's eastern border with Russia closed is the right decision. The president of the country, Alexander Stubb, spoke in favor of this in an interview with the TV channel Yle.

It is noted that Stubb supported the decision of the Finnish government to completely close road checkpoints on the border with Russia for an indefinite period.

According to the Finnish president, an indefinite closure of the border will avoid chaos. He stressed that the refugee situation has not become uncontrollable.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov said that Helsinki, despite maintaining its neutral status towards the USSR during the Cold War, joined the war party against Russia. He noted that the Finnish authorities made such a decision after joining NATO.