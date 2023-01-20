As I usually do every year, on January 2 my column was published in which I take stock of what happened in Colombian golf this year.

After assessing the good that happened in 2022, I went on to present the shank of the year, which was none other than the loss of valuable resources that were destined by the National Government for the development of our sport. And all this because of the inefficiency of the Lord Camilo Sanchezpresident of the Colombian Golf Federation (Fedegolf).

On January 7, Mr. Sánchez sent a statement to the presidents of the clubs affiliated with Fedegolf, in which, with lies, deceit and lacking the truth, he tried to disqualify my severe accusations.

In order not to lengthen in the string of lies, I am going to focus on the most substantial part of my accusation. That is, in the loss of resources. And here I ratify myself: the talk was lost.

Let’s start by saying that Mr. Sánchez drives badly or does not know our beautiful language, since he says that the fact that they took away his legal representation and was left without a board of directors was a “fortuitous situation” (fortuitous: that happens unexpectedly and by chance) , Well, he is lying, it occurred because he misquoted the assembly and, not content with it, he stated that the problem was solved “quickly” (quickly: with impetus, speed and alacrity); lies again, the misquoted assembly was held on March 1, 2021 and was only corrected on February 22, 2022, almost a year later, what a momentum and alacrity.

‘His nose grew’

Where his nose did grow is when he maintains that: “It is not true that Colombian golf has lost the contributions of the National Government of the last years. On the contrary, the Federation has regularly received contributions from the Ministry of Sport”. (Regularly: frequently, repeatedly and without interruptions).

Here I have to thank Dr. Henry A. Amaya, citizen observer (whom I don’t know), for having kindly read me and caring about golf. He took the task of asking the sports mind for the last turns to Fedegolf and after he had the answer he sent it to me.

Mr. Sánchez, well, if you did not know, I will tell you that in 2021 $266,000,000 (two hundred and sixty-six million pesos) were allocated and due to your mistakes in misquoting the assembly, they were all lost. So your “regularly” is a sham.

And as for 2022, $350,000,000 were allocated and only at the end of the year were they received

$150,000,000, losing $200 million of that term; In total, due to his errors, $466,000,000 (four hundred and sixty-six million pesos) were not received. This is certified by the Ministry of Sports.

This being the case and with these tests, I believe that Mr. Camilo Sánchez is not worthy to hold the position for which bastions of Colombian golf have passed, who, with dignity and sacrifice, have given height to our sport. Otherwise, we will be left in the hands of the board and the presidents, who will meet in assembly in a few days.

