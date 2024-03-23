Estonian President Karis said that the terrorist attack in Crocus was horrifying in its cruelty

Estonian President Aral Karis responded to the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. He's his opinion expressed on social network X.

“Estonia strongly condemns terrorism in all forms. The deadly terrorist attack in Moscow is horrifying in its cruelty,” he wrote.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Several men in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire on people, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started. According to the latest data published by the Investigative Committee, 133 people became victims of the terrorist attack. 107 people remain in hospitals, most of them in moderate or serious condition.