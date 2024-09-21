The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, met this Friday, September 20, with the magnate Elon Musk, according to the Central American leader in a message on X.

“It was a pleasure to spend several hours talking with one of the great minds of our time”Bukele posted on the social network.

The meeting took place at the Gigafactory plant in Austin, Texas (USA), where Tesla car batteries are manufactured using sustainable technology, according to government information shared with the press on social media.

He indicated that in the meeting, which lasted more than two hours, different issues were addressed. topics of global interest.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur said in a message on X that “we talked a lot about the nature of reality, the future of humanity and how technology like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and robotics will affect the world.”

“El Salvador has an incredible leader,” he added.

The Salvadoran president has shown himself to be close on social media to the businessman and founder of large companies such as Tesla and Starlink, and also owner of the X platform.

Recently, the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament announced this Thursday, September 19, that will nominate Musk for the Sakharov Prize for freedom of thoughtwhich each year recognises an exceptional contribution in the field of human rights defence.

EFE