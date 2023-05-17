The National Assembly of Ecuador woke up this Wednesday surrounded by the military and police. The politicians were prohibited from entering the building, where the second day of the impeachment trial against the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, was to be held. The president decided to stop the process and decreed the dissolution of Parliament, alleging that the trial against him, which could lead to his dismissal for having tolerated an alleged case of corruption, has caused a “serious political crisis” in the country. When announcing this measure, which implies bringing forward the call for legislative and presidential elections, Lasso has accused Parliament of having “the destabilization of the Government, democracy and the State as a political project.”

The president has been cornered. In recent days he had been negotiating votes among the opposition so that the impeachment trial would not go ahead, but he feared that at the last minute the pressure for his dismissal would be greater. Lasso did not want what he considers an Assembly of little political stature to end his term, which is why he has preferred to invoke the constitutional figure that closes his term, but also that of parliamentarians. In this way, he could even present himself at the next elections.

In a message to the country on the national network, the president announced that the decision was made to give Ecuador a constitutional solution “due to the serious internal commotion” that the country is experiencing. With the decree of death crossed, as this constitutional mechanism is known, Lasso will govern by decree for the next six months until the elections are held. The president has explained that he has already requested the National Electoral Council (CNE) to call the elections immediately “This is a democratic action, because it returns to Ecuadorians the power to decide their future,” he said.

The measure, included in article 148 of the Constitution, which establishes that the president can dissolve the Assembly only once in the first three years of government, was taken one day after appearing in plenary session of Congress to defend himself, in a session that it lasted 12 hours and had to be resumed this morning. The opposition bench accuses him of an alleged crime of embezzlement for not having taken action regarding a contract between the public oil transportation company, Flopec, and Amazonas Tanker, which represented a loss to the State of at least six million dollars, according to the questioners.

The president has said that being president is “an honor without comparison” and implies “taking the appropriate and necessary decisions that each historical moment demands.” “Today is a day in which I have an obligation to respond to the political crisis that Ecuador has trapped.” The president also denied the accusations for allegedly condoning the embezzlement.

The Armed Forces have shown their support for the decision and have assured that they will act “firmly, to protect the Homeland and the citizens” in the event of an attack against democracy, said Nelson Proaño, head of the Joint Command of the Armed forces. La Conaie, which represents the indigenous people, and which had warned that it would take to the streets in the event that the death cross was decreed, has convened an extended council where they will make the decision to mobilize or not.

The different political groups have also begun to speak out before the decision, including the Citizen Revolution movement, which proposed the start of the impeachment trial against the president. On his Twitter account, former President Rafael Correa assured: “This is a great opportunity to get rid of Lasso, his government and his rented assembly members, and recover the Homeland.”

This was the first time that an Ecuadorian president had been impeached since the approval of the Constitution in 2008. Before that, the country’s political instability had led to three coups involving seven presidents in a decade. Guillermo Lasso won the presidential elections in April 2021, after trying for the third time to reach the Presidency, and his term ended in 2025. With this decision, his term has barely exceeded two years, although now it will be necessary to see if he decides try again.

