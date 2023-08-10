Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso during a broadcast on state television on May 17, 2023. BOLIVAR PARRA (AFP)

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced this Thursday the signing of two new decrees as a result of the Security Cabinet meeting, the same one that he called as an emergency after the national commotion that caused the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, last Wednesday in Quito. The first was to decree three days of national mourning “to honor the memory of a patriot,” said the president; the second, a new state of exception for 60 days for the Armed Forces to mobilize throughout the Ecuadorian territory.

Lasso classified the assassination of Villavicencio as “a political crime that takes on a terrorist nature,” and warned “those who seek to intimidate the State that we are not going to back down.” The speech was broadcast on a national radio and television network from the Carondelet Palace, where he was accompanied by the highest authorities of the Electoral Council, the Attorney General’s Office, the National Court of Justice and the Armed Forces. “We are not going to hand over power and democratic institutions to organized crime, even if it is disguised as political organizations,” Lasso continued.

From the security meeting that he called as an emergency, the president has no doubt that this assassination “is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” and far from being suspended, they decided to continue as planned in the approved calendar, which means that the presidential and Legislative sessions will take place next Sunday, August 20, the presidential debate will also take place on Sunday the 13th and the candidates will be able to continue campaigning, although they announced the temporary suspension of political events.

There are no security guarantees for election day. However, the agreement they reached was that “the Armed Forces and the National Police will redouble security in all electoral precincts, so that the next elections can take place with guarantees in peace,” said Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council who He also said that the international organizations that will be overseeing the process have confirmed their presence despite the latest violent events that escalate without being able to predict them.

Video: BELÉN H. GÓMEZ-MANSILLA/ OLIVIA LÓPEZ BUENO

Violence alters the routine of Ecuadorians on a daily basis. The same Wednesday, August 9, that Villavicencio was assassinated, the country woke up to the news of the kidnapping of the dean of the medical school of the University of Guayaquil, one of the largest in the country. Around noon at an event that the president was celebrating, he announced her release to applause. But a day before, the country was already shocked by the images of a robbery in which the criminals shot a man who was walking with his five-year-old daughter who, seeing her father’s wound in the leg, cried out in desperation “¡a! They killed my daddy!”

The crimes number in the thousands, including the murder of the mayor of the coastal city of Manta, Agustín Intriago, of the Director of Land for the Municipality of Durán, Miguel Santos, which is besieged by organized crime, as well as of the candidate Assemblyman Rider Sánchez, victim of an armed attack in Esmeraldas.

