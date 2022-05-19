Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor, announced that the National Parliament voted unanimously to adopt the Document on Human Fraternity as a national document for the country, indicating that this historic document will be adopted within the school curricula of East Timor.

Horta said, in his statements on the sidelines of his inauguration ceremony as President of East Timor, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdus Salam: that as President of East Timor, he signed a statement that requires his commitment to work with his country’s national authorities, which are responsible for the education system, the church and religious communities The other, to adopt the teachings and principles stipulated in the Human Fraternity Document within the national school curricula of East Timor, noting that these decisions will be announced during the inauguration ceremony.

The President of East Timor, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996, explained that many of the articles of his country’s constitution conform to the principles contained in the historical document of human fraternity signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019, “Therefore it was completely logical that we would benefit from this document in our country,” stressing that he will participate in the work to promote this document on international level as well.

He added that he was honored to serve as a jury member for the Zayed International Prize for Human Fraternity in last year’s session, which crowned King Abdullah of Jordan, his wife Queen Rania, and the Focal Foundation from Haiti, with the Zayed Prize 2022.

On behalf of the members of the Human Fraternity Committee and the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abd al-Salam, said: The adoption by East Timor of the Human Fraternity Document is evidence of the international recognition of this document, which is the most important in our contemporary world. Expressing his aspiration that all countries of the world adopt this document as a constitution for a life for all humanity that transcends all differences, stressing that His Holiness Pope Francis, His Eminence the Good Imam, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, patron of human brotherhood, present Constant support and sincere care to promote the principles of human brotherhood globally and all initiatives that contribute to that.