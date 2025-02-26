Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The president of the denaria platform, Javier Rupérezhas warned about the difficulty that citizens find to access cash, as a consequence of the Banking offices closure and the ATM reductionespecially affecting vulnerable groups and rural areas. Thus, Rupérez affirmed yesterday, before the Commission of Social Rights, Consumption and 2030 Agenda of the Senate that «citizens continue to find in Spain constants Difficulties to access and pay with cash ».

Similarly, the president of Denaria has cited the “study on habits in the use of cash” of the Bank of Spain (BDE) and the survey on “accessibility and permanence of cash in Spain” conducted by GAD3, as well as the Complaints received in the denunciation channel of Denaria, to expose the increasingly limited access of citizens to cash.

The study on which Rupérez relies that 59% of the population uses this payment method as the main and 57% use it daily. In addition, the methods cash-back and Cash-in-Shop They have improved their statistics in 2024 compared to the previous year, increasing both the level of knowledge by citizens, from 14% to 20%, and the population that has used these services, from 3% to 4%.

Additionally, the survey prepared by GAD3 reveals that more and more Spaniards find a greater number of difficulties in access to cashiers. This level in the perception of difficulty access to cash reaches 61%, higher level reached in 2024which is equivalent to the fact that of every 10 respondents, 6 believe that their use has been hindered in the last year.









In the same sense, the survey indicates that the 80% of Spaniards are against the disappearance of cashbeing the usual cash users (96%), followed by the elderly (89%) and of people with lower income (88%), those who show a more reluctant feeling.

Rural and collective areas vulnerable the most affected, according to Rupérez

In his appearance, the president of Denaria has denounced the continued descent of the number of banking offices and ATMs as one of the most serious problems today, “there are less and less branches and ATMs, and although things have been improved, things have still been improved, still Many citizens are forced to travel kilometers to have their own cash, ”he explained. A problem that encourages financial exclusionespecially and directly affecting Vulnerable collective rural areas.

It has stated that public administrations continue to impose obstacles to the payment in cash, despite the existence of laws that guarantee their acceptance and that, therefore, in their opinion it generates a contradiction with the current legal frameworkfact that has corroborated thanks to the denunciation channel of Denaria. From the data collected in this, Rupérez stressed that “citizens send complaints about the negatives to accept effective in essential services such as public transport, administration, tolls and some commercial establishments.”

Need for urgent measures to avoid the irreversible disappearance of cash, warns Rupérez

Therefore, the president of Denaria has insisted on the relevance of cash for the Citizen Securityas well as the need for guarantee the accessibility and neutrality of the means of payment to the population, avoiding the imposition of barriers to its use.

Among the proposals proposed to the Senate Consumption Commission, the Expansion of the ATM and access points to cash, with special attention in rural areas; offer one greater transparency in the costs of the various payment methods in order to guarantee the knowledge of users of the real impact of digital transactions; and the hardening sanctions for those who refuse to accept cash according to current regulations.

Finally, Rupérez has concluded warning about the need to take urgent measures to Avoid complete and irreversible disappearance of cash and has insisted on the importance of the public authorities who protect this medium as an essential payment method.