Cuba condemns the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia. This was announced by the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on Tuesday, May 30.

“We condemn and do not accept the expansion of NATO to the borders of Russia. We strongly condemn all measures and sanctions that were used as coercion against the Russian Federation,” he said in an interview. R.T.

He also stated that today the aggressive and hegemonic policy of the United States is at the heart of world international relations.

Diaz-Canel drew attention to the fact that the United States is constantly “building walls”, imposing coercive sanctions, as well as using blackmail, aggression and slander.

On May 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO would not be considered during the conflict.

Prior to this, on May 21, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on the sidelines of the G7 summit (G7) that Ukraine does not meet many of the criteria necessary for joining NATO. He also noted that it was initially clear that “this will not happen in the foreseeable future.”

In mid-May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO at the summer summit to make a positive decision on the country’s membership in the organization. The summit in Vilnius will be held on July 11-12.

On September 30, 2022, the Ukrainian leader announced that the country had applied to join the military-political bloc in an expedited manner. However, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.