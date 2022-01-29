Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who was blacklisted by the Peacemaker for his remarks about Ukraine, said that European politicians are provoking Ukraine into a conflict with Russia, “casting fog” and promising something that they will never receive, he said on the air of the TV channel RTL on Friday, January 28th.

“Ukraine has been in a terrible situation for eight years now, according to the EU, which, according to Ukraine, is acting irresponsibly. They [украинцы] received nothing from the EU, although they promised them a lot and a lot of everything,” Milanovic said.

The politician said that in his assessments he does not cross the line, and, stating corruption in Ukraine, he only quotes the reports of European experts.

“Ukraine has a problem [коррупции], and needs to be addressed. It is necessary to negotiate, talk, and not go all the time along the path of confrontation with a nuclear power with hypersonic weapons – Russia, this is not Serbia for you. Whoever the desire to impose confrontation comes from, this is a dangerous charlatan, and there are a lot of such in Europe, ”said the Croatian leader.

Milanovich stressed that he has nothing against Ukraine, but this country is not a NATO member so far.

“European bureaucrats taunt her, as they do other states, obscure it, promising a certain status. The country, according to the findings of the EU, is in a very bad state. Now they have per capita figures at the level of Kosovo. Is this the success of European politics?” Milanovic asked.

Earlier, on January 28, the President of Croatia said that he was neither an enemy of Ukraine nor a friend of Russia, but the country’s Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic behaved like a “Ukrainian agent.” Milanovic, as the president of the country, is not going to apologize to Kiev for his words that he would withdraw the Croatian military from NATO forces in the event of a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as Plenkovic did. President Milanovic also added that corruption in Ukraine is also mentioned in EU reports.

On the eve of Milanovic, during a visit to the Kraš enterprise, he announced that Croatia, in the event of a conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, would withdraw its military from NATO forces in the region. According to the politician, he knows nothing about the conflict on the border. As he noted, NATO is increasing its presence, but Croatia “has nothing to do with it.” The Croatian leader also noted that Ukraine has no place in NATO, as it remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

On January 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the actions of the United States and NATO are leading to an escalation of tension in Ukraine. He pointed out that “the escalation of tension is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.”

Peskov added that there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data around the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria.”